Angola, Zimbabwe Face Must-Win Clash

The second round of matches in Group A of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations throws up a crucial encounter as Angola lock horns with Zimbabwe, with both teams under intense pressure following openingday defeats.

Angola and Zimbabwe come into the fixture rooted at the bottom of the group on zero points after identical 2–1 losses in their first matches.

Angola were edged out by South Africa, while Zimbabwe fell narrowly to record champions Egypt. With only three group games to play, another defeat could all but end either side’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

For Angola, the loss to South Africa was disappointing but not without positives. The Palancas Negras showed attacking intent, enjoyed spells of dominance and created several chances.

However, defensive lapses once again proved costly, highlighting a vulnerability that stronger opponents have exploited in recent outings.

While Angola have recorded encouraging draws in qualifiers, their inability to maintain concentration at the back remains a concern. Zimbabwe’s situation is similar.

Against Egypt, the Warriors displayed organisation and determination but struggled to convert possession into clear chances. Their lack of cutting edge in the final third has been a recurring issue, although their resilience was evident in a previous draw with South Africa, where they successfully frustrated a more fancied opponent.