Angola Unveils Visit Angola: The Rhythm Of Life

It is a new one for Angola tourism as the country has unveiled its new tour- ism brand, tagged; Visit Angola, The Rhythm of Life. According to a report by VoyagesAfriq, it is a national tourism brand designed to reposition the country on the international travel map by fore- grounding culture, hospitality and the diversity of visitor experiences. The occasion was framed as a pivotal step in uniting Angola behind a com- mon vision for tourism-led develop- ment. Inspired by Angolan rhythms and the country’s cultural mosaic, the brand introduces several key instruments to drive its presence.

These include an official website with detailed destination information and booking services, the Visit Angolamagazine available in print and digital formats, a musical album, two tracks of which were presented at the launch and a 24-hour tourist support hotline to provide information and assistance to visitors. The event also unveiled the initiative’s founding partners: ENSA, Pumangol, Viva Seguros, Sonangol EP, TAAG and Banco Sol. A roster of high-profile brand ambassadors was announced, among them Leila Lopes, Jessi Madalena, DJ Djeff, Jessé Manuel, Nadir Tati and Chef Helt Araújo, all tasked with amplifying Angola’s tourism message both locally and abroad. In his keynote, Minister of Tourism, Márcio Daniel, positioned the brand as the beginning of “a collective journey to reposition Angola on the international tourist map.”

He explained that the new identity reflects the country’s 50- year vision, embodying the tenacity and strength of its people and drawing inspiration from national icons and sporting achievements, including Angola’s recent Afrobasket triumph.

He described Visit Angola as the “maximum expression of national pride,” rep- resenting a country that is not only cultur- ally vibrant and naturally endowed, but also deeply authentic in its everyday life. Highlighting this authenticity, he invoked the expression that there is an Angola beyond “bread-bread, the cheesecheese,” symbolising the simplicity and warmth of Angolan hospitality. He underlined that the mission is not only to highlight destinations, but also “to offer unique human experiences,” while calling on all Angolans to embrace the brand as an exercise in national unity. Sustainable tourism, he added, is essential to reduce dependence on oil and to build a diversi- fied and resilient economy.

For Angola’s tourism sector, the launch of Visit Angola, The Rhythm of Life rep- resents both vision and action. With its tools for visitor engagement, strategic partnerships, and cultural ambassadors, the initiative seeks to convert awareness into meaningful visitor experiences and broader economic impact.