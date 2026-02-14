Angola To Spend €449 Million On Tourism Infrastructure

Angola has this year turned its focus on its tourism, with the country’s President, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, approving a public investment of €449 million for the development of integrated infrastructure in key tourism areas, including Cabo Ledo, Quicombo and Namibe.

According to VoyagesAfriq, the decision reinforces the government’s strategy to promote tourism as a driver for economic diversification.

The investment will support the development of the Cabo Ledo Tourism Development Hub and the country’s coastal tourism corridor, covering areas such as Pipas Bay (Saco Mar), Tômbwa Bay and Três Irmãos Bay in Moçâmedes, as well as Quicombo Bay in Cuanza Sul Province.

The authorisation is formalised through Executive Orders No. 32/26 and 33/26, which also established a simplified procurement process for the design and construction of essential public infrastructure.

Planned works include access roads, water supply systems, sanitation, electricity, telecommunications and public lighting.

These initiatives fall under the Planifica Turismo programme, approved last year, which sets out measures for tourism planning and territorial organisation.

The programme aims to improve accessibility, safety, urban functionality and overall attractiveness in areas with high tourism potential, creating favourable conditions for private investment.

The €449 million investment will be financed through external funding provided by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

According to the government, the lack of basic infrastructure has been a major obstacle preventing the effective exploitation of the tourism potential of these regions, despite growing interest from national and international investors.

The Ministry of Tourism has confirmed that several private investors have already expressed interest in developing projects in these areas, but many initiatives have faced delays due to insufficient infrastructure.

By prioritising public investment in infrastructure, the Executive seeks to reduce entry costs for investors, boost destination competitiveness and foster sustainable tourism development. The initiative is also expected to generate employment, stimulate local economies and improve living conditions for nearby communities.