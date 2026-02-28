Angola Takes Centre Stage As ITB Berlin 2026 Opens March 2

All is set for the formal opening of this year’s edition of ITB Berlin, its 60th edition, making it an historic year for the event and the tourism world, with Angola ready to take the centre stage as the Host Country of the travel and tourism trade show that is noted as one of the leading global tourism shows hosted annually.

Billed to hold between March 3 and 5, 2026, at the Messedamm, Berlin, Angola as the Host Country, is according to the organisers of the event, expected to use the platform to; ‘‘showcase its cultural diversi- ty, spectacular natural beauty and a vision for sustainable development.

Events kick off with the opening press conference and opening gala on March 2, 2026. The slogan for the event this year is; The Rhythm of Life; ‘‘Angola is presenting itself at ITB Berlin 2026 as an authentic destination for adventurers, nature lovers and culture enthusiasts.

From the imposing Kalandula Falls to the endless dunes of the Namib and the wild Atlantic coast, the country boasts impressive natural beauty with great tourism potential. At the same time, music, dance and living traditions are key to Angola’s cultural identity: kizomba, semba and kuduro reflect the country’s creative energy.’’

Deborah Rothe, Director of ITB Berlin, disclosed; “With Angola as the Host Country of ITB Berlin 2026, a hidden gem will suddenly be in the international spotlight.’’

Adding; “We are delighted to soon be able to offer the country a prominent stage, where participants can experience the rhythm of Angola, its natural beauty, cultural diversity and hospitality with all their senses.

“ While Julia Kleber the Chief Executive Officer of the KLEBER Group and official representative of the Angola Tourism Board, said; “It is a great pleasure and honour to be able to present Angola at the World’s Leading B2B Travel Trade Show and meet so many interested trade visitors here.’’

“We are very proud to represent Angola as the official tourism board and raise its profile as a new, authentic destination in international tourism,“ she added.

On the eve of the trade show, Angola will mark the start of its host country appear- ance with two high-profile events. At 10am, the official opening Press conference of ITB Berlin will take place at the CityCube Berlin (Hall A3), where H.E. Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Angola, will speak.

This will be followed in the evening by a festive opening gala at the CityCube Berlin. Some 700 invited guests from politics, the tourism industry, media and international institutions are expected to attend.

A multimedia presentation with large LED walls and video installations is planned, along with culinary high- lights from Angolan star chef Helt Araujo.

An Angolan band and tradition- al kizomba dancers will take the invited guests on a cultural journey from traditional to modern music.

Percussion instruments such as dikanza, hungu and congas will merge with piano and violin, while classic Angolan songs will be interpreted in new ways.

On March 3, 2026, the show will officially begin with an opening tour at 9.30am, along with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the Angola stand (Hall 21, Stand 112). High-ranking representatives from politics and tourism will open the guest country’s presentation.

Angola will also feature prominently at the ITB Berlin Convention: together with representatives from UN Tourism and the WTTC, the country will take part in the Global Roundtable session entitled ’The Global Roundtable: Leading Tourism into Balance’ at 3.35 p.m. in Hall 7.1a (Orange Stage).

Angola Night

On the evening of ITB Wednesday, March 4, the Angola Night will hold, with the country’s rich culinary treats on display, including Angolan finger food, signature drinks and live cultural performances at the exhibition stand. A speech Angola’s Tourism Minister Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel will round off the evening’s events.

B2B speed dating with Angolan partners

On ITB Thursday, March 5, speed dating sessions with Angolan DMCs and tour operators from the German-speaking market will take place on the Angola stand, where DMCs, hotels, national parks and TAAG Angola Air- lines will present their products. The format will be accompanied by an Africa-themed box lunch.

TV studio and kizomba dance classes on the exhibition stand

On all three days of the show, a dedicated Angola-branded TV studio on the exhibition stand will attract additional media attention.

Studio recordings, live interviews and talk shows with Angolan partners and international guests on current Angolan topics will take place there. TV journalist and media expert Sven Klawunder is the host.