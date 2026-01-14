Angola Joins Race For Chelle, Ready To Double Salary

Angola have reportedly joined the growing list of countries interested in hiring Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, offering to double his current salary.

Chelle, who earns $50,000 per month with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), still has a year left on his contract.

Despite the tempting offer, sources close to the coach say his focus remains firmly on Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal clash against hosts Morocco in Rabat.

The former Mali international has been praised for transforming the Super Eagles, leading the team with composure and tactical discipline. Under his guidance, Nigeria has bounced back from the disappointment of missing the World Cup, marching confidently into the 2025 AFCON semifinals.

Angola, meanwhile, failed to progress beyond the group stage in the current AFCON, and their Portuguese coach, Pedro Goncalves, has faced criticism for the team’s underwhelming performance and his limited presence in the country.

The interest from Angola underscores Chelle’s growing reputation across the continent. With several nations reportedly monitoring his situation, the coach’s next move—whether to continue building his legacy with Nigeria or explore a lucrative opportunity elsewhere—will be closely watched. For now, however, Chelle and the Super Eagles are focused on what could be a historic clash in Morocco.