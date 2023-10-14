Angola Excludes Nigeria From 90 Countries Eligible For Visa Free, Visa on Arrival

Nigeria has continued to enjoy less attention from African countries when it comes to Africans eligible for visa fee entry or visa on arrival, with the latest being Angola, which has excluded Nigerians from the list of 90 countries eligible for free visa entry to its country.

The country last month passed a new resolution that will allow visa-free entry for 90-day stays to nationals from over 90 countries. This is contained in Presidential Decree Number 189/23 of 29 September 2023.

It comes as the Southern African country opens its borders to visitors from a large number of countries to boost its tourism sector. Fourteen African nations are on the list for the visa-free entry.

These include Tanzania, Eswatini, Morocco, Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde and Algeria. Prior to this new development, South Africa is on the free visa list since December 1, 2017, when a visa-abolition agreement was signed between both nations.

Some of the African countries, which offer free visa or visa on arrival to Africans include; Seychelles, Mozambique, Rwanda, Comoros and Madagascar.