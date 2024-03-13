New Telegraph

March 13, 2024
Angola Committed To Fuel Subsidy Removal

Angola’s government has said that it is committed to completing its plan to remove all fuel subsidies, according to Reuters. However, the news agency said that the country’s finance minister, Vera Daves de Sousa, who disclosed this on Tuesday, did not specify a timeline for cutting the costly benefits after deadly protests over the issue last year.

A near-doubling of fuel prices in June 2023 triggered protests in which five people died and eight were injured, Angolan police said at the time. “We want to do it in a way that we could continue implementing (the fuel subsidy removal) and we would not have a social backlash so strong that we have to stop and never finalise the reform,” Vera Daves de Sousa told a virtual International Monetary Fund (IMF) event.

“The balance between the speed and the intensity will define how long it will take. But the commitment to implementing it is there.” An IMF official told reporters on Monday that Angola had the ability to cut fuel subsidies and that the policy was included in the oil producer’s 2024 budget, without specifying whether all remaining subsidies were scheduled to be removed this year.

