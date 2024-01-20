Angola Can Shake Off Mauritania’s Threat

Angola are coming off an impressive draw against Algeria and will be looking for their first AFCON victory against Mauritania After conceding a penalty in added time, Mauritania lost the match against Burkina Faso.

They were a whisker away from getting a point from the match to make their best possible start to the tournament but failed after the referee awarded a penalty in the final minutes of extra time.

Despite this, Amir Abdou will be pleased with his team’s performance in the first match. Angola fought hard to gain a point against an impressive Algeria side who was superior throughout the match.

The Angola defence survived a large amount of pressure to thwart Algeria to a 1-1 draw. However, the team felt lucky to get something from the match after hitting the crossbar from the penalty. Pedro Goncalves will hope to continue the unbeaten streak in this match.

draw for Mauritania. Niasse made four important saves against Burkina Faso but was unlucky as a late penalty ended up costing Mauritania the game.

Mabululu, a dynamic striker in the last match against Algeria led his Nation to a convincing performance by securing a point against one of Africa’s favourite teams.

The experience he brings to the tournament will be crucial if the side is to have a positive tournament this year. He successfully dispatched the penalty after coming off the bench.

There is some injury concern in the Mauritania squad after Lamine Ba and Kamara were withdrawn from the last match due to injuries. They will be evaluating their fitness before committing them to the match. Angola will likely field the same eleven that drew with Algeria in the last match.

However, there is a slight injury concern, since Bruno Paz withdrew because of an injury, and Mabululu replaced him. In this game, Angola will be the favourites, but they will have to perform at their best to defeat the compact defence of Mauritania, which recently frustrated Burkina Faso.

The team will, however, be pleased with their performance against Algeria and hope to finish the match with a win to put them in a strong position in Group D of AFCON 2023.