Angola Battle For Survival As Egypt Target Perfect Group Finish

Angola face a stern test in their final Group A fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations when they take on alreadyqualified Egypt today at the Stade Adrar.

While Egypt have safely secured their place in the knockout stages with maximum points from their opening two matches, Angola head into the encounter knowing that anything less than a positive result could spell the end of their AFCON journey.

The Palancas Negras have managed just one point from their first two games. Although they have shown determination and remained competitive, defensive lapses and a lack of cutting edge in front of goal have undermined their efforts.

Monday’s clash therefore represents a must-deliver moment for an Angolan side still searching for their first win of the tournament. Egypt, on the other hand, have been the benchmark team in the group. Calm, disciplined and efficient, the Pharaohs have won both matches, scoring three goals and conceding just once.

Their ability to control games, even under pressure, has underlined their status as one of the tournament favourites. Despite having qualification already wrapped up, Egypt are not expected to ease off.

Their squad depth allows for rotation without sacrificing quality, and their strong head-to-head record against Angola further strengthens their confidence.

In five meetings over the last three decades, Egypt have won three times, with Angola still chasing a first-ever victory against the North African giants.

Key players could once again make the difference. Mohamed Salah has already netted twice in the group stage and remains Egypt’s primary attacking threat, while Omar Marmoush’s movement, passing accuracy and finishing add another layer of danger.

For Angola, much will depend on the influence of Show in midfield, whose ballwinning ability and work rate will be crucial in disrupting Egypt’s rhythm.

With Egypt sitting comfortably at the summit of the group and Angola fighting to keep their hopes alive, the contrast in fortunes could not be clearer. Angola’s urgency and physicality may test the Pharaohs, but Egypt’s organisation and experience give them a clear edge.