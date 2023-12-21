Angola Announces Exit From OPEC

Angola on Thursday announced its exit from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) over disagreements on oil production quotas, state-run media reported.

The Oil Minister, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo while speaking to state broadcaster TPA said the decision was not taken lightly, but OPEC membership no longer served the African country’s interests.

“If we remained in OPEC … Angola would be forced to cut production and this goes against our policy of avoiding decline and respecting contracts,” Azevedo said.

Brent crude futures saw a 1.63% decrease to $78.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude experienced a 1.60% drop to $73.03.

Angola’s departure from OPEC, announced by its oil minister Diamantino Azevedo, came after the country expressed dissatisfaction with its production quota for 2024.

Angola’s current oil production hovers around 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd).

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo noted that Angola’s exit would minimally impact oil market supply due to its declining production.

However, concerns about the unity of OPEC+ the alliance that includes major oil producers like Russia fueled the price drop.

Before Angola’s announcement, oil prices had been relatively stable, with Brent near $80 a barrel.

The market was weighing factors like increased U.S. inventories and record output against potential global trade disruptions, particularly those affecting the Red Sea due to Houthi attacks on shipping.

Oil prices plummeted over $1 after Angola stunned markets with its decision to leave OPEC.

Production decline concerns outweigh the minimal immediate impact, raising questions about OPEC+ unity.

US inventories build, and record output overshadows trade disruption jitters in the Red Sea.