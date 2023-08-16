ANGLOSA Alumni Celebrate 103rd Founders’ Day

The Anglican Comprehensive High School Ikoto Old Students’ Association (ANGLOSA), Ogun State members worldwide has lined up activities to mark its 103 Founder’s Day and give back to their alma mater.

The two-day events, scheduled to hold between Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd September 2023 will be marked by a series of activities like Inter School Quizzes and Debates, Prize Giving, and two novelty matches between the school team and invited teams, on the one hand, and between ANGLOSA Team & School Staff Team.

In a statement jointly issued and signed by the Chairman, ANGLOSA Planning Committee for the Founder’s Day Anniversary Celebration, Alhaji Rahman Jagunna and ANGLOSA National Secretary, Oyewole Fakoya, the idea to commemorate the 103rd Founder’s Day was prompted by their Association’s commitment to consistently raise the bar of responsibilities towards their alma mater.

The epochal commemoration of this year’s Founder’s Day would occur within Anglican Comprehensive High School, Ikoto, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, and would also witness activities like anniversary thanksgiving, lecture, awards, raffle draw, and celebration.

The alumni association also congratulated themselves, the school management, students, the PTA, and the host community for the opportunity which the occasion provided them to come together in oneness of purpose.

Created on August 16, 1920, by the Ijebu Anglican Diocese through Architect Ganzalo and Kayode at Italupe Church, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, the school had gone through a series of modifications in name and operation from different locations before its permanent place.