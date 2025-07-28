Anglican Primate Suggests Way to Advance Education

Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, says collaboration among government, private and religious sectors is key to educational advancement.

Ndukuba stated this at the Diocese of Abuja, Anglican International Academy (AIA), Zhidu, Abuja’ maiden graduation ceremony yesterday.

The clergy emphasised the need for the government to collaborate with private and religious institutions to move education forward in the country.

He said the collaboration would lead to a more holistic and accessible education system and address both academic and moral development need.

Represented by Venerable Ernest Onuoha, the Supervising Priest and the Vicar of All Saints Church, Wuse, Ndukuba said the collaboration would be a game changer in the education sector.

According to him, the Church has historical involvement in education and its existing infrastructure, potential would promote values-based learning.