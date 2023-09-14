Anglican Church Urges Otti To Declare State Of Emergency On Roads In Aba

…says bad roads are scaring industrialists away from Aba

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has told Governor Alex Otti that the bad road network in Aba, a commercial hub of Abia state is choking businesses and increasing hardship.

The Church said that the situation of roads scared industrialists from investing in the state and urged the Governor to declare a state of emergency on roads to urgently address the situation.

The Church also stated that the bad road problem in Aba has stalled development, increased unemployment and health hazards as well as insecurity in most parts of Aba, especially in Ohanku Road, Obohia Road, Port Harcourt Road and environs.

In a communiqué issued after the 3rd session of its 17th synod in Aba, signed by the Bishop of Aba Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Reverend Christian Ugwuzo and the clerical synod secretary, Venerable Innocent Ogbonna, the church urged Otti to vigorously pursue the fulfilment of his campaign promises and explore opportunities for development in areas like building modular refineries in oil-producing areas of the state, establishing air and sea ports, promoting tourism and local industrialization to boost the economy, create employment opportunities and improve the lives of residents.

“Given the station of Aba as an outstanding commercial nerve centre in the South East, the protracted dilapidation of most roads in the city strangulates business life, increases hardship in the land, stalls development, exposes the citizens to untold health hazards and scares away industrialists thus occasioning unemployment, armed robbery and all manner of insecurity in the town and its environs.

“The Synod therefore calls on the government to urgently declare a state of emergency on the road network in Aba especially Port Harcourt, Ohanku, Obohia and other roads in Aba and its environs.

“The Synod urges the present government in Abia State to explore opportunities for development in such areas as building modular refineries in oil-producing areas of the state, establishing air and sea ports, promoting tourism and local industrialization in order to boost the economy, create employment opportunities and generally improve the lives of Abians and other residents,” part of the Communique reads.

The Church further advised Otti against the massive layoff of civil servants in the state, adding that the massive layoff of civil servants in the state has worsened hardship among residents and fueled unemployment and social vices in the state.

The church called on Otti to revisit the laying off of workers. It, however, stressed that it does not support the last-minute mass employment made by the outgone administration in the state.

The Synod constituted by 12 Bishops, 147 clergymen and 203 members of the house of laity who also participated in the activities marking the golden jubilee anniversary of the Diocese, decried the abrupt removal of the petroleum subsidy without adequate preparation to cushion its devastating effects on the economy and the lives of the citizens.

“The synod frowns at the abrupt removal of the petroleum subsidy without adequate preparation to cushion its devastating effects on the economy and the lives of the citizens.

“The Synod frowns at the massive lay-off of civil servants within the state which worsens the hardship in the society and fuels all vices associated with unemployment.

“While not applauding the last-minute mass employment by outgoing administrations, the Synod however urges the government to revisit this decision.

“The Synod unequivocally condemns the government’s ever-increasing trajectory of borrowing and the high debt profile which portends a great economic danger for the present and upcoming generations in Nigeria.”