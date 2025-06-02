Anglican Bishop To FG: Pay Student Loans Directly Into Their Purses

Share

The Bishop of the Diocese of Badagry, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Babatunde Adeyemi, has urged the federal government to pay the students loans to their purses to ensure accountability.

Adeyemi gave the advice during the 3rd Session of the 7th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Badagry at the weekend. The theme of Synod was entitled: “Pass It On: The Imperative of Sharing The Praiseworthy Deeds, Power and Wonders of the Lord With The Next Generation”.

The Bishop said establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) was an efforts to support students in furthering their education with ease.

He said: “But we want the government to look into the student loans in way to make life comfortable for the students collecting it. “I don’t think it should go through the schools, rather it should go through the students who are collecting the loans.

“This will enable the government to know who will be responsible for the payment in the years to come. “I believe that if the students are taking the loan directly, the parents should also be involved too.”

Adeyemi said the loans had alleviated the financial burdens faced by many students and their families. On the theme of the Synod, the Bishop urged parents to understand that they have legacies to pass to their children.

According to him, the legacy of fear of God and then, you should educate your children. “We go to Churches and Mosques, but what is the purpose of these religious centers. It is to instal the fear of God and His love on the heart of our children.

Also both formal and informal education together will help children to navigate the different terrain, but it starts with the parents,” he said.

