Anglican Bishop Prophesies New Year’ Of God’s Presence, Love, Courage

Welcoming Nigerians to the dawn of the New Year 2025, Revd Ifedola Okupevi, the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, (Anglican Communion) has prophesied that the New Year shall be filled with God’s presence, even as he admonished Nigerians to show love among one and another and exercise courage.

The Bishop declared that Year, 2025 holds a special significance for Nigerians, being a year that promises to be filled with God’s Presence and great courage.

“The Lord has spoken to us through His Word, and we find our anchor in Matthew 14:27: “But Jesus immediately said to them, “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.”; Okupevi quoted.

According to the Cleric, the above words constitute a powerful reminder that even amidst the storms of life; man could find solace and strength in the presence of the Lord.

He admonished, “We may face economic challenges, political uncertainties and social unrest, but let us remember that God is with us. He is our shield, our refuge, and our strength.

“As we begin the New Year, we encourage each of you to seek God’s presence in all that you do. Whether in your personal lives or your interactions with others, let us embrace this call to recognize the divine within ourselves and in those around us.

“May we be emboldened by the knowledge that we do not face our challenges alone; we are accompanied by the Lord, who empowers us to be courageous in the face of adversity.

“In this New Year, let us strive to be a people characterized by faith, hope, and unyielding courage.

” Let us support one another in our spiritual journeys and be beacons of light in a world that longs for hope and healing. Together, may we cultivate a deeper awareness of God’s presence and share that gift with others, transforming our Communities and Nation.

As we navigate the complexities of our nation and the world, let us hold fast to the promise of God’s presence. Let us be bold in our faith, knowing that he will guide us through every trial and tribulation.

“Let us not lose hope, but instead, embrace the courage that comes from knowing that we are not alone.

We pray for our Families, that they may be filled with love, peace, and unity. We pray for the Church in Nigeria, that she may continue to be a beacon of light and hope in our community. We also pray for our Nation, that it will may experience Healing, Prosperity and Justice.”

