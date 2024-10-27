Anglican Archdeacon Kidnaped In Anambra

Share

The Archdeacon of Oyi Anglican Archdeaconry Ven David Arinze was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday night, October 26, at about 9 pm.

New Telegraph gathered that the kidnappers abducted him at the entrance gate of the St James Anglican parish Awkuzu in the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

At the moment the abductors are yet to be known or reached while church members have embarked on fervent prayers for his release.

The Anambra Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the Command is yet to be informed officially about the incident.

Details later…

