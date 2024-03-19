Anger, Tears at Screening of ‘Next Sohee’

Last week, the Korean Cultural Centre, Nigeria (KCCN), rallied together, women and girls to honour women in the film industry as part of activities marking the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration, REGINA OTOKPA was there

Every year, March 8 has been set aside as the International Women’s Day (IWD) to acknowledge, celebrate and appreciate the social, cultural, economic and political achievement of women. It is also a day for collective action and shared ownership for accelerating gender parity.

The evolution IWD was first celebrated on March 19, 1911 as inspired by America’s National Women’s Day declared by the Socialist Party of America and followed subsequently by different countries in different years. it was however first celebrated by the United Nations in 1975 and made a international day on 8 March 1977, to celebrate remarkable women, reflect on progress made and call for a change to further advance the cause of women in the social, political, economic and cultural spheres.

As societies continue to evolve, women are breaking the yoke of bias to express who and what they truly stand for through various channels. Globally, women are displaying their prowess in every sector and profession. They have proven to be great leaders with unique talents and creativity especially in the film industry. To showcase what women in the film industry are capable of, the Korea Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN), took time to honour and appreciate women in film during this year’s International Women Day (IWD) celebration.

Next Sohee

The Centre gathered young women from different walks of life under one roof to screen a Korean movie, “Next Sohee,” directed by a woman, Jung Ju-ri. The movie is centred around the life of a high school girl, Sohee (Kim Si-eun), who fell victim to the gruelling experience at a call centre as an intern, and the efforts of a weird female detective eager to find justice for Sohee who ended up committing suicide.

Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, the Manager, Korea Cultural Centre, Suyeong Kim, explained that given the high place of Nigerian films and drama series both locally and internationally, the Centre found it important to allow women share their opinion about the role and impact of women in film. She said: “We decided to screen a Korean movie directed by a female director and also acted by a female because we want to share what the work of a woman film director was like to Nigerians.

“Nigeria is very popular for Nollywood; the movie industry and the drama series have a huge, strong power in Africa and the international movie industry. Caring about Nigeria’s strong point, we felt it will be nice to share opinions about women movies with people here. “Nigeria is a place where the power of film and drama content in the industry is very strong and the consumer base is large. It is very meaningful for us at the Korean Cultural Center that Korean movies and dramas are actually gaining popularity in Nigeria especially these days when the film industry is thriving. ”

Viewers’ opinion

It was an emotional moment for most viewers of “Next Sohee.” While the movie brought back sad memories for a few viewers, some of the women and girls shed some tears, others were stunned by the tragic end of Sohee. But all the women and girls present were angry that the movie had ended without justice for Sohee, whom they described as a promising young girl Amarachi Amushi who described the lead character of the movie, Sohee as a strong voice, commended the director of the movie for adopting a unique story line different from what other directors and producers in the film industry have pushed out to their audience.

She urged women and girls to focus on the lessons of the movie which includes being human to the pains and situation others are passing through in life. “We all should build ourselves to be more human. Story lines that will make women look more human will be a great way to sell out women not just to the men, but to the society.” One of the viewers who gave her name simply as Bella, challenged women and girls to always give a listening ear to people rather than criticise, assume or draw up conclusions about their lives.

“It’s very important. It is not every call that is about money. Let’s give listening ears to people, pick their calls and hear what the person wants to say. You might just be saving a life from untimely death by doing so because a lot of people are depressed and going through a lot.”

More women films

Nimat Agaiji who agreed that women were passing through a lot silently, maintained that the best way to to inspire inclusion for women was by telling more stories of women by women. “Let’s have more stories told by women for women. This will promote more inclusion because if you are only watching a movie downgrading the female gender you won’t want to be a part of that.

We can see that women are usually not many in films that are harsh to their gender. “So we need more female coming forward to be involved in film making. We need more female producers, directors and actresses to express women as women,” Agaiji said. For Sophie Alex, the movie was a wake up call to mothers to pay more attention, be deeply involved in the lives of their children to know their likes and dislikes, their challenges, and offer guidance accordingly.

“It’s sad that despite such huge dance talent, Sohee’s mother didn’t have a clue her daughter was a dancer. Her first attempt at suicide when she cut her self they didn’t know and on the way back from the hospital when she told her mother she didn’t want to continue the internship she never enquired further to know why,. offer an advice, nothing.

“If she had someone to speak to, she probably would not have killed herself. She had potential to have become so much more but the greed and wickedness of society snatched that away from her. As women,.mother’s we should never be too busy for our children,” said Alex. Emmanuella Akubo noted that showing vulnerability as a woman was not a weakness, but charged women and girls to boldly and proudly share their stories for other women and girls to be stronger and avoid certain mistakes.

“Life can be very unstable, be kind when you see a woman rising, you don’t know her secret pains. Be supportive and attentive. “Telling our stories does not stop us from being that strong, independent woman that we are. Even when we are weak we can still be strong but only when we occasion our minds to be so.”

Criticism

Meanwhile, Minah Lawal who described Sohee as a strong girl, however criticised the director for the boring life and for plotting a tragic end for the lead character who would have inspired more courage and encouragement in many of her colleagues who were looking up to her. “She was a strong voice but she wasn’t bold enough. She wanted to make a difference and she would have.

What I’m saying is she shouldn’t have died: she should have lived to make that difference.” Manager of KCCN, Suyeong Kim said, the centre was fulfilled going by the impact of the movie on the audience at the screening. “The ladies here today shared their personal experiences.

Depending on their personal experiences, I could hear how they felt the movie especially the women characters because today’s movie there were several women characters. I can feel they felt the same with the women characters.,” she said. The highlight of the 2024 IWD celebration by the Korea Cultural Centre Nigeria was the gifting of roses as symbol of Roses and Bread campaign of the IWD to everyone present at the event.