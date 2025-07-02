Anger Over Vigilance Group Member’s Death In Rivers Community

The cause of death of Mr. Teddy Chukwu, a member of the Egbeda Security Planning and Advisory Committee (ESPAC), Egbeda community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State has sparked controversy in the community.

The deceased, an active member of ESPAC died a few days ago in questionable circumstances, according to some of his friends and loved ones, while some in the community believe that he died naturally.

Following Cukwu’s death, his remains were deposited in the mortuary, while some persons from the community embarked on a spiritual quest to find out what really killed him.

Those who question his death have called on the police to conduct an investigation, arguing that Chukwu, who has not buried his wife and brother, may have been killed by yet-to-be-identified persons.

One of those calling for investigation over Chukwu’s death claimed that he had been poisoned, and had been committing blood whenever he coughed for over a month before his death.

But the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Egbeda Police Station, Joseph Ohiwuere, stated that Chukwu had been ill for some time and that only an autopsy can prove whether he was poisoned or the real cause of death.

He expressed skepticism about the poisoning allegations, pointing out that Chukwu’s symptoms were evident weeks before his death, urging residents to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours that could cause trouble.