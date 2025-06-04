Anger Over Military Crackdown On SUG Leaders, Others In Delta

Share

The Delta Online Publishers” Forum (DOPF) has condemned in strong terms the arrest of the leaders of Students’ Union Government (SUG) President, Onos Austin, his Vice and the Executive Assistant to the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Student Affairs, Comrade Okoh Ezekie, with military force.

The students’ union leaders were reportedly met with gunfire by military personnel while they were on peaceful protest against incessant insecurity in the university town.

The chairman of DOPF in the state, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli, lamented that in stead of their arrest, the presence of such figures should underscore the severity of the security crisis and the unified demand for immediate intervention.

He said: “It is deeply troubling that the same military force which both the State and Federal Governments have failed to deploy against armed criminals was instead turned on peaceful, unarmed civilians,” the statement read.

“This reflects a dangerous pattern of suppressing dissent and silencing cries for help with violence, instead of empathy and action.” The group considered the use of force to suppress the protests as an anti-democratic action and a gross abuse of power, and queried such military exercise.

Share