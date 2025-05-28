New Telegraph

May 28, 2025
Anger As Zimbabwe Leader Okays New Radio Levy For Motorists

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed into law a contentious bill that requires all motorists to buy a radio licence before acquiring vehicle insurance.

There has been an outcry from some motorists as they will now have to pay $92 (£68) annually in order to listen to the radio in their vehicles.

The introduction of the measure is part of a plan to widen revenue sources for the state broadcaster but critics say the licence fee is too high, especially given the difficult economic situation, reports the BBC.

Leading opposition figure Nelson Chamisa said the new law was “too draconian, anti-citizens and outrightly heartless”. There are about 1.2 million registered cars in the country but only 800,000 of them pay insurance, according to local media.

The loss-making Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) relies for income on the licence fee as well as government grants, It also generates some revenue through advertising.

But the broadcaster is struggling to make people pay for their TV and radio licences. Critics have been calling for the scrapping of the fee, accusing ZBC of biased coverage in favour of the governing Zanu-PF.

The opposition has complained of unfair coverage by the broadcaster, especially during elections. ZBC has denied the accusation.

