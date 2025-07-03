Angélique Kidjo To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Beninese global music icon and multi-Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo has been announced as one of the recipients of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026, making her the first African artist in history to receive this distinction.

The announcement was made by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, placing the five-time Grammy Award winner alongside international entertainers such as Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Kidjo’s illustrious career spans more than four decades, during which she has emerged as one of Africa’s most formidable musical exports. Known for her distinctive voice and eclectic style, she blends Afrobeat, traditional West African music, funk, jazz, and Latin influences to deliver a sound that is both authentic and globally resonant.

Her discography includes acclaimed albums such as Logozo (1991), Black Ivory Soul (2002), Eve (2014), Celia (2019), and the Grammy-winning Mother Nature (2021).

These projects have not only earned her international awards but have also helped introduce African rhythms to mainstream audiences worldwide.