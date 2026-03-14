Angélique Kidjo Reveals New Album, “Hope,” Features Davido, Ayra Starr

Music icon, Angélique Kidjo, has announced the release of her highly anticipated album, “Hope,” set to drop on April 24, 2026.

The 14-track project, dedicated to her late mother, Yvonne, features collaborations with Nigerian music stars; Davido, Ayra Starr, and The Cavemen alongside international artists including Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

In an Instagram post, Kidjo revealed that “Hope” has been five years in the making, reflecting the message of hope she received from her mother, who passed away five years ago.

The five-time Grammy-winning singer said; “5 years in the making: my new album HOPE!! Dedicated to my mother, Yvonne, is coming out on April 24.

“She is the one who taught me that every dream I had could be accomplished, that HOPE for a better future is what makes us human. She left us 5 years ago, but her message resonates to this very day.

“I put my whole heart into this album, and I’m so grateful to all the great artists who have contributed their genius to the album.”