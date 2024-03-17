Angelique Kidjo Opened Global Doors For African Artists – Davido

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said that Grammy-winning Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo opened global doors for a new generation of African artists like himself.

The DMW boss noted that the Beninese singer, “Mama Africa” as she’s fondly called has represented the continent so well on the global stage over the years.

Relishing his recent collaboration with the legendary musician, Davido noted that he has been longing to work with her for a very long time.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Davido featured Kidjo, alongside The Cavemen on ‘Na Money’ off his Grammy-nominated album, ‘Timeless.’

Speaking in a recent interview with CNN’s Inside Africa, Davido said; “I’ve always been wanting to work with Mama Africa (Angelique Kidjo), that’s what we call her, for a long long time.

“She can perform anywhere and for different crowds. And she has represented us so well, you know, on the global scene. She opened doors for new artists like myself.”