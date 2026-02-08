Angela Okorie’s Heartfelt Apology To Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress and singer, Angela Okorie tendered a public apology to her Nollywood colleague, Mercy Johnson Okojie, stating, that she is deeply sorry.

The heartfelt apology which was shared through a video message that was trend all week online sparked a few conversations among both parties followers wether the apology was truly from a place of remorse or because she was arrested.

Though a few agree with the later, others say an apology is apology no matter how tendered. It can be recalled that Okorie was first arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre in Abuja, at her Lagos residence on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, for allegedly cyberbullying Mercy Johnson.

Following her arrest, she was remanded in Suleja Prison by an Abuja court on Wednesday, 29 January. However, on Friday, 30 January, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted her bail.

Justice Emeka Nwite, ruling on a bail application filed by lawyer Ernest Nwoye, set bail at N5 million with one surety in like sum.

Following her release, Okorie took to social media to address Mercy Johnson directly via video. “This video is specifically for Mercy, her kids, and her family. I am not perfect, and I want to apologise.

If it’s my words, anything I’ve written, or anytime your name pops up on social media, I am deeply sorry,” she said. Okorie added:

“You are not a witch. You are not what people are calling you. I just want to make peace. Our kids may meet and become friends, and as mothers, we cannot stop that.

I do not condone bullying, and I apologise for anything I might have done or said against you, knowingly or unknowingly.

“This is a new beginning. You are my friend, and I will never listen to gossip about you again. I love you, and I pray that God blesses and lifts you higher.”