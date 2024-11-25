Angela Okorie, Zubby Michael Reconcile After Months Of Feud

Share

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has revealed that she has reconciled with her colleague and close friend, Zubby Michael.

New Telegraph recalls that Angela Okorie and Zubby Michael a few months ago had public altercations on social media following Junior Pope’s passing.

In a recent Instagram post, Angela Okorie opened up about her reconciliation with Zubby Michael, expressing gratitude to Pete Edochie, alongside other prominent Nollywood figures, for their role in ending the feud.

Angela, however, announced that fans should anticipate a movie collaboration with Zubby Michael, urging movie producers, whom she had previously turned down due to their feud, to reach out to her regarding the offer.

READ ALSO:

She wrote: It’s love and peace season fam ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. My people No be small thing happened yesterday o with My G @zubbymichael we fought and we settled our differences and everything ended in praise, which is the most important thing.

“First and foremost I want to thank God almighty for keeping us alive till date to even see each other and settle our issues I want to say a big thank you to our father in Nollywood Uncle Pet Edochie who called us firstly and asked us to stop fighting.

“Pressing forward you did everything to settle us, Mr China thank you, prime world God bless you, Rockselly movies even bought drinks for the settlement, and to everyone who called us, including our online fans, friends and families that was praying for this settlement

“You all are amazing, we promise to bring you guys hits back to back, so Watch out for our new movies we already have lots of scripts to film together, so film producers that I tuned down feel free to pair us, we are sorry for the movies we denied you of watching for years, we are back and stronger

“To the Producer of this Film “Unholy Fantasy” Ify Eze. May this movie skyrocket you, more money in your Aza In Jesus’ name amen.

Thank you everybody may the peace of the lord be with you all amen #Legitqueen”.

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: