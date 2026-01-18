New Telegraph

Angela Okorie Warns Parents Against Kissing Children Mouth-To-Mouth

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has stirred conversation on social media after advising parents to avoid kissing their children on the mouth, describing the habit as unhealthy and unnecessary.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress expressed concern about the possible spread of germs and infections through mouth-to-mouth contact.

According to her, parents should show affection to their children in safer ways, such as kissing them on the cheek.

Okorie questioned why some parents and family members prefer kissing children directly on the lips, stressing that young children are especially vulnerable to infections.

She argued that adults could unknowingly transmit germs to children through such contact, even when no illness is obvious.

She also extended her concern to adults who engage in the same practice with their parents, questioning why the cheek is often ignored when expressing affection.

While acknowledging that her view might be seen as old-fashioned by some, Okorie maintained that personal hygiene and child safety should always come first.

The actress’s remarks have since generated debate on parenting habits, personal boundaries, and health awareness, highlighting how everyday expressions of affection can raise broader discussions about wellbeing and modern parenting choices.

While some social media users agreeing with her stance, others defended the practice as harmless and culturally acceptable.

