Angela Okorie Urges Fans To Embrace Self-Love

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has encouraged her followers to prioritise personal peace, self-worth and intentional self-investment, stressing that emotional well-being should never be compromised by the actions of others.

The actress shared the message in a post on Instagram, where she reminded fans that while they may not have control over everything that happens to them, they can always choose how they respond.

According to Okorie, allowing external behaviour to dictate one’s emotional state only leads to unnecessary stress and inner turmoil.

She advised her followers to let go of situations that threaten their peace, noting that constant efforts to understand why certain things happen can be emotionally draining.

Okorie emphasised that peace of mind should take priority over trying to justify or explain every negative experience.

The actress also spoke about the importance of surrounding oneself with people who contribute positively to one’s life.

She warned against keeping relationships that add pressure or stress, describing healthy connections as those that bring calm, support and growth.

In her message, Okorie highlighted self-worth as a personal responsibility, stating that how individuals value themselves determines how they are treated by others.

She encouraged fans to stop begging for acceptance or friendships and instead focus on building their character, confidence and personal development.

According to her, genuine relationships naturally gravitate towards people who understand their value and invest in themselves.

She added that self-respect and personal growth attract the right opportunities and connections at the right time.

Okorie’s message has since sparked conversations online, with many fans praising her for promoting self-love, emotional boundaries and mental well-being.