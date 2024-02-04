Angela Okorie To Expose Colleagues Snatching Husbands, Boyfriends

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has vowed to expose her colleagues snatching other people’s husbands and boyfriends.
The thespian actress made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Sunday.
Shed described the category of ladies snatching husbands and boyfriends as low-class people with no pedigree.
READ ALSO:
- Angela Okorie Defends Self, Releases Evidence Of Uche’s Betrayal.
- Angela Okorie Leaks Cheating Evidence Of Anita Joseph, Uche Elendu.
- Angela Okorie Calls Out Colleague For Mocking Her In Pain.
According to Angela, she is waiting for them to speak and would drop their names online, stressing that such illicit affairs are putting the Nollywood industry in a bad light, adding that they are foolish, including those backing them.
She wrote” “Nollywood girls and snatching na 5&6. Is either they are snatching husbands. Or they are snatching boyfriends, they sha won knack who you Dey knack just to pepper you.
“Very low-class people with no pedigree, after dem, go Dey find respect monkey bananas. All of una wey Dey this table I Dey wait make I hear kpim.