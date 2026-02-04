The statement reads, “It has come to our attention that certain blogs have reported the re-arrest of singer & actress Angela Okorie.

“The management of Angela Okorie hereby clarifies that she is currently free and has not been re-arrested as alleged. Her bail conditions have been met and finalised.

“These reports are inaccurate and misleading. We advise the public to rely only on verified and credible sources for information regarding this matter. Thank you.”

Angela Okorie, who spoke following her release from detention, appreciated those who showed her love and prayed for them while reassuring her fans and families that she will speak to them soon.

“I will speak to my fans and families tomorrow!! God bless each and every one of you who showed me love. You all are amazing. Thank you”, she wrote.

New Telegraph recalls that Okorie was initially arrested on January 26, 2026, in Lagos and transferred to Abuja, allegedly to face charges of cyberstalking and cyberbullying following a petition filed by fellow actress Mercy Johnson Okojie.

She was granted bail on Friday, January 30, 2026, by a Federal High Court in Abuja with a N5 million bail and one surety in like sum.