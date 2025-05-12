Angela Okorie Mocks Mercy Johnson Over Her Drastic Weight Loss

Share

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has taken to her page to mock her colleague, Mercy Johnson Okojie, over her drastic weight loss.

New Telegraph reports that Mercy Johnson’s recent social media appearance has raised concerns due to her drastic weight loss.

In a recent Instagram post, Nollywood producer, Stanley Ontop, shared a video of Mercy Johnson dancing to the gospel tune ‘Obata’.

Reacting, Angela Okorie took to the post’s comment section to take a jab at Mercy Johnson, claiming the mother of four was a blood-sucking demon who had run out of blood to consume.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, Angela Okorie stated that unless the actress apologized to those whose lives, destinies, and homes she had ruined, she would never find peace.

Her post reads,“Blood succking demon no see blood succk again, E say na sliming tea . Except there’s no God, MJ go and beg people you chop their destinies and destroyed their homes else no peace for the wicked!!! Gospel songs won’t save you. Your heart is dark”.

See post below;

Share