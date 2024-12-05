Angela Okorie Laments Phone Theft On Film Set

Share

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has taken to her social media page to express outrage over the theft of her Samsung phone during the filming of Unholy Fantasy.

Taking to Instagram page on Thursday, the actress revealed that her phone was stolen while in the possession of the event’s MC.

The phone’s screensaver featured a photo of her and her son, a detail that she believed should have encouraged its return.

Despite over a week of searching, the phone has not been recovered.

Okorie lamented the loss of personal content and contacts stored on the device, calling the theft “Cruel” and expressing disbelief that such an incident could occur in 2024.

“Didn’t the thief see the photo of me and my son and think to return it?

“It’s cruel to steal from someone. I’m cursing the person who took my phone. You’ve stolen from the wrong person.”

She added that she has found solace in her faith, stating that while the loss of her phone was painful, she is grateful for her life.

“God said to me, ‘Everything you’ve lost, I will double it,’ and I believe that,” she wrote.

Okorie however sent a warning to the thieves, urging them to seek divine forgiveness.

“If you are the one holding my phone, I pray you don’t die before the end of this year. Go and ask God for forgiveness.”

She urged the public to remain vigilant against phone theft and expressed relief to be safely back at home.

