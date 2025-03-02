Share

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has shared her two cents after Burna Boy broke his promise of buying Sophia Egbueje a Lamborghini in exchange for an affair.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported a leaked audio recording of Sophia Egbeeje claiming that Burna Boy promised her a Lamborghini if she would sleep with him.

Apparently, the singer had reneged on his promise and was being dragged online.

Reacting, Angela Okorie took to her Instagram page to decry how some celebrities often take advantage of lies. According to her, Sophia needed help, but instead of assisting, he had taken advantage of her.

She wrote, “For the records, I am not encouraging prostitution. How do y’all live without empathy? As a public figure, GOD placed you there to be a voice, You have lots of people following you, so you should impact positively into people’s lives.



”Be a character to emulate, Be bold, Be the voice people wanna listen to, pls guys let’s learn how to treat our women nice, how a man treats a woman tells the kind of family he came from, only a coward and a man with low self esteem will deceive a girl to sleep with her, and came on social media to laugh about it why?

“I mean like no real man will do that, real men do as they say, Omo low key e still get people wey Dey run am for girls when them like ‍♀️

Talkless of a mega superstar, I am disappointed. A lot of male celebrities are on this table and is Bad,

“This message is not just for one person; it is for everybody. Let’s learn how to treat people well, The world is so hard right now, we need more good people to heal the world.

“Everything is so expensive, and some of these people are just trying to survive, like I will always say, enjoy life, but hurt nobody, Remember There’s God who sees everything.

“It doesn’t take anything to do the right thing. Be more human; the universe is watching whatever you do. Whatever you take as a loan, it must come back to you.

“Lots of love from your one and only #legitqueen”

