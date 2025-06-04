Angela Okorie Fires Back At Regina Daniels For Defending Mercy Johnson

Share

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has dragged her colleagues Regina Daniels for defending Mercy Johnson over her recent comment on her alleged illness.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Angela Okorie announced in an Instagram Live session that she had forgiven Mercy Johnson amid her battle with a severe illness. She also advised Mercy to seek forgiveness from those she’s wronged and to stop using ‘church words’ that don’t reflect her true self.

However this didn’t sit well with Regina Daniels who took Mercy Johnson as her mum, thereby calling Angela Okorie mentally unstable and urged Mercy Johnson not to forgive.

Regina Wrote,“With all due respect, Aunty Angela, you dey mad.Abeg no forgive because for this side, we no dey forgive. Continue and whilst at it, no forget say she get pikin wey gidigba.No dey shalaye”.

Reacting to Regina’s comment, Angela Okorie dragged her to the filth, stating that Regina is just a child who lacks home training, adding that her greed for money made her marry her great grandfather, urging her to focus on her life and leave her mouth off their matter.

Angela wrote: “You are like a child to me, you grew in my presence, you used to come to my house with your mum, at some point I thought you are sensible enough to marry a man of your age, hell no, cos of greed for wealth, private jets, flying around”

“I mean like things you can possibly do for your self,but rather you married a man who is supposed to be your great grandfather, the kind of low icu you have, that is why l advise this younger generation to make their own money so you give your self the life you desire, my child you shouldn’t be talking we’re am talking”

“l am a definition of who you wish to be but you had to marry an old man to give you the exact life I give my selfi I won’t banta words with, You just won trend,cos is really a long time Nigerians remembered you and your old man”.

