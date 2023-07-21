Angela Okorie Defends Self, Releases Evidence Of Uche’s Betrayal

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has finally shared more light on the actual cause of her fight with Uche Elendu.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a throwback video of where she was in the hospital during her traumatic experience in pain years ago.

According to Angela, she was actually sharing the video to debunk every lie issued about her in the video which Uche and a particular blogger fabricated, saying she was merely defending herself against their lies.

Speaking further, she revealed that, when she was shot, Uche Elendu visited her home, however, while in pain and on the verge of recovery, Uche recorded videos of her being shaved with a razor to remove the gun pellets, and then sent them to bloggers, fabricating a different lies and narratives to what had happened.

The actress who expressed disappointment in Elendu’s actions, stated that she dislikes dragging people but must defend herself when necessary.

Okorie also called out the blogger that posted the videos to spread misinformation about her, saying that they destroyed her name with false stories without verifying them.

The actress made it clear that she is ready to drag them anytime they want to bring out any atom of lies about her again, but for now, she will remain silent, and that this will be the last time she will address the issue.

Narrating her ordeal, she said, “When I was shot Uche Elendu came to my house and videoed me while they were cutting my face with a razor blade and removing the pellets from the gunshot”.

“Everybody knows that I don’t drag people but if the lies keep coming up I will have to defend myself.

For those of you who still call to understand why I have been in all blogs (make una dey read abeg). Some people said am dragging my ex-friends, with messages of their dirty lives.

“Listen carefully and slide on to see more videos and understand after watching tell me why I shouldn’t drag people giving me bad names for no reason, have you ever seen any husband or wife come out to say Angela snatched one thing or the other?

“Bloggers pls verify before putting whatever will bring traffic to your page, you destroyed my name with misinformation. As for Uche and her cohorts, I achieved those posts y’all know ma ready to drag you 4eva.

“If you ever lie against me again your dirty episodes are still remaining.

This will be the last time I will address this”.

Watch the video below: