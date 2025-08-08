Angela Okorie Addresses Involvement in Controversial ‘MohBad Group Chat’

Controversial Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has broken her silence on the viral group chat drama that has dominated social media discussions in recent days.

The group chat in question allegedly included discussions involving Nollywood stars and music industry figures on the controversial death of singer Mohbad, though its exact content remains speculative.

In a viral footage, Okorie clarified her brief involvement in the controversial chat. The film star said she was added by an acquaintance but exited immediately after realizing the discussions did not align with her values.

“Everybody knows I love and respect Aunty Iyabo. Anything she does and invites me to, I always go. Everybody knows I like Naira Marley; even during the whole saga with Mohbad, people were dragging me,” she said.

“Now, a lot of people don’t know I was added to that group. The moment I saw that it was not about me, I vacated the building. The aunt who added me called and was apologizing for over an hour.”

Okorie urged an end to online toxicity, expressing confidence that the issues fueling the controversy would be resolved amicably. She also emphasised her unwavering support for justice for Mohbad.

“You guys should stop this hatred. Whatever is going on, I believe we are definitely going to resolve it. Any human will definitely want justice for him,” she added. Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, after receiving an injection administered by auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe.

He was buried the following day, but due to public outcry and ongoing investigations, his body was exhumed by the police on September 21, 2023, for an autopsy.