Angela Okorie Accused Of Intimate Affairs With Male Colleagues

The ex-boyfriend of Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, accuses her of intimate affairs with male colleagues.

New Telegraph recalls that Angela Okorie recently announced her breakup with Oil Money, accusing him of cheating with her colleagues in the Nollywood industry and exploiting her for personal gain and connections with influential individuals.

Reacting to the allegations, Oil money fires back at her, disclosing that having an intimate affair with Angela Okorie requires a luxurious vehicle, either owned or rented, and supplying her with alcohol.

He said: “If you wan chop grandma, just get one nice car or rent one nice car and then get any type of alcohol”,

He claimed that renowned Nollywood actors, Yul Edochie, Zubby Michael, and Mike Ezuruonye have had an intimate affair with Angela Okorie.

Furthermore, Oil Money claimed that Angela Okorie is unable to abstain from sexual intercourse daily and renders sexual services without charge.

He noted: “Small small boys for Lagos and everywhere dey chop her anyhow for free. She no fit do without sex for one day”,

