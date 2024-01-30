Angel: Some Women Become Insane After Marriage

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Angel Smith has disclosed that some women become insane after getting married.

The 24-year-old reality TV star made the remark while reacting to the controversial discourse on X regarding married women who have an issue with friends calling their husbands by name.

An X user, @NanaFirdausiii wrote; “As my friend, if you call my husband by his name, I’ll first slap you and we’ll now fight and unfriend each other.”

In response, Angel said; “Some of you women get married and become insane. ‘Mrs’ now becomes your identity. What am I supposed to call a friend’s husband? Sir or uncle?

“Will take into consideration the cultural differences between the genzs and millennials, boomers because I’m not calling my friend’s husband daddy anything except as a joke.

“Why are we bothered about the irrelevant things in this country? This discourse is so silly. Even Jesus called his mother ‘woman’ in the Bible.”