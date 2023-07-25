Angel Reveals She And Frodd Had A Fight Before Coming On The Show

In a conversation between BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemates, Angel, Neo and Adekunle, the screen diva revealed that she and Frodd had a fight before coming to the Big Brother house.

Narrating the ordeal, she revealed that Frodd had picked her up from her place with the intention of going to the club (Quilox).

But while at the venue, after which Frodd had introduced Angel to his friends, there was a little bit of misunderstanding and things took a wrong turn as one of the friends wanted to kick her out with the help of a bouncer after she accidentally bumped into him.

Angel who was already angered by the outcome of the situation, lashed out at him and when Frodd tried to quieten her down by harshly shutting her up, it only angered her the more.

Read their conversation below …

Angel said, “I was actually fighting with Frodd before we came into this house, we fought at the club.”

Adekunle asked: “Why? I feel like it’s your fault”

Angel said, “It was one of these nights, you know every time Frodd wants to go out, he’ll invite…

He was like babe let go out, he came to get me from my house, and we went from buzzbarr to quilox, we met his friends at their table, i mistakenly shifted his friend and the guy ordered his bouncer to move me, I started shouting and Frod turned to me and said “I said keep quiet” he ordered me!”

Neo interjected: “naa that’s not good, no be person wey you go pick from her house?”

Angel continued, “I blasted him, we were shouting outside the club

I started looking for my friends there or any random person to take me home, I told him to give me my stuff from his car.”

