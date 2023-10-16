Angel Reacts As Mercy Eke Unfollows Her, Soma

In the video recordings sighted by New Telegraph, Angel and Soma were regarded as a ‘One dollar hoe’ and a ‘mental health patient’ respectively while Mercy Eke reportedly attended the space without saying a word.

However, after Mercy and her fans dragged her fellow housemates, it was noticed that on a Sunday evening, Mercy Eke had unfollowed Angel and Soma on her Instagram account.

In response, Angel, also promptly reciprocated the action by unfollowing Mercy.

However, Soma, on the other hand, has chosen to continue following Mercy, despite the apparent tension.

