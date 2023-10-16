Angel Reacts As Mercy Eke Unfollows Her, Soma

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has stir reaction online as she unfollows some of her fellow housemates, specifically Angel and Soma.
Mercy latest move is coming hours after she was accused of watching her fans, mercenaries dragged other housemates on X page.
In the video recordings sighted by New Telegraph, Angel and Soma were regarded as a ‘One dollar hoe’ and a ‘mental health patient’ respectively while Mercy Eke reportedly attended the space without saying a word.
READ ALSO:
- BBNaija All-Stars: What Got Me Attracted To Mercy Eke – Pere,
- BBNaija All-Stars: Reactions As Mercy Eke, Pere Confirms Dating.
- BBNaija All-Satrs: Frodd Advises Mercy Eke To Be Careful Of Her Friends.
However, after Mercy and her fans dragged her fellow housemates, it was noticed that on a Sunday evening, Mercy Eke had unfollowed Angel and Soma on her Instagram account.
In response, Angel, also promptly reciprocated the action by unfollowing Mercy.
However, Soma, on the other hand, has chosen to continue following Mercy, despite the apparent tension.
See the post below: