Angel, Fans Choose Name For Unborn Baby On X

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Angel Smith was spotted on a Twitter space having a discussion with her fans on the name to give to her unborn baby.
The 23-year-old reality star, Angel Smith shocked her fans on Monday, October 17, after she had hinted on her X page that she was pregnant.
The controversial post of the brand influencer in a tweet sighted by New Telegraph showed a pregnant emoji, which gave a hint that she is pregnant.
However, in a new update, it could be seen as Angel was spotted in a record on Twitter space spotted online, deciding the name for her unborn child with her lover Soma.
This comes after fans of the reality star set up a space to contribute money for the love birds and their unborn baby.
Not Soma saying Babe
