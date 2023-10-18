New Telegraph

Angel, Fans Choose Name For Unborn Baby On X

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Angel Smith was spotted on a Twitter space having a discussion with her fans on the name to give to her unborn baby.

The 23-year-old reality star, Angel Smith shocked her fans on Monday, October 17, after she had hinted on her X page that she was pregnant.

The controversial post of the brand influencer in a tweet sighted by New Telegraph showed a pregnant emoji, which gave a hint that she is pregnant.

However, in a new update, it could be seen as Angel was spotted in a record on Twitter space spotted online, deciding the name for her unborn child with her lover Soma.

This comes after fans of the reality star set up a space to contribute money for the love birds and their unborn baby.

