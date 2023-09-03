Angel Can’t Share Same Table With Me Outside BBNaija House – Kim Oprah

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars guest housemate, Kim Oprah has revealed that Angel, a fellow housemate won’t be able to sit at the same table with her outside the house because she’s not in her class.

Kim made this statement while complaining to Ike and Venita about Angel’s condescending comments about her as they were working on a task.

She then recounts how Angel had been thrown from her table on one occasion, claiming that Angel had the courage to speak to her in a rude manner when she was unable to even share a table with her outside the house.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, she claims that WizKid’s bouncer removed Angel from her table when she attempted to “famz” Wande Coal, who was occupying the adjacent seat.

She added that Angel was almost carried away by the bodyguard before she ordered him to drop her.

She said, “Angel has the guts to talk to me like that during the task. Someone who can’t sit at the same table with me outside this house.

“She came to my table to famz Wande Coal and WizKid’s bouncer carried her out.

“I had to tell him to drop her and that’s how she was left alone”.