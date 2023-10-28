Ange Postecoglou Wants Tottenham Fans To Dream

Ange Postecoglou is encouraging Tottenham to dream after his side went five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

A Joel Ward own goal and another Heung-Min Son strike put Spurs two goals up in the second half before a late Jordan Ayew effort set up a nervy finish.

Postecoglou’s side held on, though, and the Australian was delighted to hear their fans serenade the league leaders.

He told Sky Sports: “Let them dream, that’s what being a football supporter is all about.

“It’s fair to say this lot have suffered a bit so I’m certainly not going to put a dampener on that.

“I’m really happy today. This is a tough place to come and we had to work hard for our victory.

“We seemed to have a lot of focus and discipline, so I’m really happy with the work the boys did. I anticipated that we would have a challenging game.”

Throughout the game, Palace posed a threat, and Postecoglou gave special recognition to defender Micky van de Ven for his vital role in keeping the hosts at bay.

The Premier League has seen the flying Dutchman take off, and his manager has emphasised how important he is to Tottenham’s style of play.

“The way we play, we need it [Van de Ven’s speed],” stated the Spurs boss.

“Our line plays with a fair amount of aggression, and for a 22-year-old, he is really calm. Having Romero beside him is beneficial; I believe it gives him a lot of confidence. Its beauty lies in that.

“These guys have so much more upside, which is a problem for me. I have to see to it that we continue to challenge and develop them.”

In ten days, Tottenham will play their home match against Chelsea.