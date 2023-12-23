Ange Believes Super League Organisers Are Detached From Football

Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou has said ideas like the European Super League often come from people who are “detached from what this game is all about”.

Spurs were one of six English clubs who were signed up to the original Super League in 2021 before swiftly withdrawing amid fan protests.

A European Court of Justice ruling on Thursday has forced UEFA to at least listen to proposals for rival competitions like the Super League in future, but all six Premier League teams involved last time have already distanced themselves from any attempt to revive the ESL.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also vowed he will “make sure the European Super League doesn’t happen” if he becomes Prime Minister but Postecoglou believes the plans are a non-starter if fans are not on board.

Australia said: “The response it got the first time around is a pretty good indicator of where it sits within the footballing fraternity in general.

“That’s always a pretty decent barometer. I always think with these concepts they’re done in a room with people who sometimes are detached from what this game is all about.

“It won’t surprise anyone that I’m fairly conservative with these things. I’m a traditionalist. I don’t like the game-changing too much, I don’t like rules-changing too much.

“But I guarantee you I won’t be in that room when these kind of concepts are put together. But you have a fairly good barometer of what the most important people the fans felt about it and football people in general, so we’ll see what the outcome is.”

Arsenal and Liverpool issued statements pledging their commitment to the European football mainstream on Friday after the other four members of the ‘Big Six’ had done so on Thursday.