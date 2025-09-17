Anfield Set For Entertaining Tie As Liverpool Welcome Atletico

Liverpool were held at bay for 95 minutes at Turf Moor, requiring a lastgasp winner from the penalty spot from talisman Mohamed Salah, but neutrals could be in for a more entertaining affair when they begin their Champions League campaign today.

Visitors Atletico Madrid, unlike the defensively minded Clarets, have scored in all four competitive games this season and clinched their first victory of the term at home to Villarreal on Saturday, but a trip to Anfield is a more difficult prospect.

Arne Slot’s men have won four of their five competitive games this season and scored nine goals, including a massive result against Arsenal before the international break. They have kept clean sheets in their last two matches, but before that, they had shipped six goals in three games, and they may be vulnerable at the back again today.

The Reds have won their last three meetings with Atletico Madrid, and Los Colchoneros have had a difficult start to the campaign, so backing Liverpool to win and both teams to score alongside a repeat of Atletico’s 2-1 defeat in their first away game of the season looks solid value.

Mohamed Salah may not have been at his best this season, but the Egyptian was the saviour again at Turf Moor and has three goals and one assist in seven competitive games for club and country, so he looks the most likely to make the difference.