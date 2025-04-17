Anele’s Appointment Inspiration For Nigerian Women – FG

Share

...As Minister Commend Nigerian Army’s Efforts To Promote Gender Inclusion

The Federal Government on Thursday hailed the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Anele Onyinyechi Appolonia as the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, describing it as a landmark achievement that will inspire women across Nigeria.

The commendation was conveyed through the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in a statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze.

The Minister congratulated Lieutenant Colonel Anele on her historic elevation, noting that her appointment represents a significant stride toward gender inclusivity in leadership roles within the Nigerian Army.

“This milestone marks a significant breakthrough for women in the Nigerian Army, showcasing the importance of gender inclusivity in leadership positions,” the statement read.

The Minister praised Lieutenant Colonel Anele’s outstanding leadership qualities, professionalism, and modern approach to public relations, describing her as a role model whose career journey reinforces the message that women can excel in all fields, including the military.

“Anele’s appointment is a testament to her exceptional leadership skills, professionalism, and innovative approach to public relations. Her dedication to upholding the Army’s values and enhancing transparency will undoubtedly strengthen communication between the military and the public,” the statement added.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim also lauded the Nigerian Army for its continued efforts to promote gender inclusion and expressed confidence that Lieutenant Colonel Anele’s leadership will further enhance the Army’s public engagement and foster stronger civil-military relations.

“The Minister wishes Lieutenant Colonel Anele success in her new role and reaffirms her commitment to supporting women’s empowerment initiatives. This appointment marks a new era of inclusive and effective communication in the Nigerian Army, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact of her leadership,” the statement concluded.

Lieutenant Colonel Anele’s appointment is widely regarded as a significant step in breaking gender barriers within the military, and her elevation has been celebrated as a motivational milestone for women across the country.

Share