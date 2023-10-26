Andy Uba Congratulates Tinubu On His Victory At Supreme Court

Sen. Andy Uba, a former Anambra South Senator and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, affirmed President Bola Tinubu of the APC, as the valid winner of the presidential election that was held in the country on February 25.

In a congratulatory message to the President, Sen. Uba said Tinubu’s victory was “truly deserved.”

He said the victory was an attestation to President Tinubu’s “doggedness and sacrifice for building and strengthening our nation’s democracy over the years in our collective interest.”

The APC chieftain said with the legal distractions now behind them, he has implicit faith in the President’s “capacity and ability to help us build and steer the nation of our collective dreams and aspirations.”

The message read, “Mr President, l wish to congratulate you most sincerely for your hard-fought, hard-won and truly deserved victory at the Supreme Court earlier today. A true attestation to your doggedness and sacrifice for building and strengthening our nation’s democracy over the years in our collective interest

“With these unwarranted legal distractions behind us, I have implicit faith in your capacity and ability to help us build and steer the nation of our collective dreams and aspirations. Congratulations Mr President on a victory truly well deserved.

“Please sir be assured of my highest consideration always. God bless Mr President and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”