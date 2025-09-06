Andy Odeh: From NLNG To NNPCL

When Andy Odeh was announced recently as the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), it was like a bolt out of the blue. Personally, I didn’t see it coming. After spending 26 glorious years at the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), rising to the position of General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, one is tempted to ask: what is Andy looking for at NNPCL?

I am sure you will agree with me that Andy’s job is well cut out for him, and he deserves his flowers for his remarkable career success. But what would he do differently as the chief spokesperson of the national oil company?

In a widely circulated article last year, I strongly criticised NNPCL for its opaqueness, wastefulness, and lack of transparency and accountability. So, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inaugurated a new management with excellent credentials under the leadership of Bayo Ojulari as group managing director/CEO, replacing Mele Kyari, it was like a breath of fresh air and Tinubu was praised for his decision, signaling an opportunity for bold reforms.

Since then, Ojulari has been committed to providing strategic leadership that is critical for the development of new policies, responsible financial oversight and corporate governance, stakeholder management and effective communication amongst other important goals on his agenda to transform NNPCL, despite the threats from vested interests.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was incorporated into a limited liability company in 2021, following the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). NNPCL mandate is to ensure Nigeria’s national energy security, support sustainable economic growth, and serve as a global commercial entity in the petroleum exploration and production industry.

After transitioning into a limited liability company, what future lies ahead under the new leadership? The future I have in mind is similar to the business models at NLNG, Saudi ARAMCO and Petrobras of Brazil. NNPC can learn a thing or two from these organisations to become a more profitable and efficient oil company.

For example, in terms of operational efficiency, NNPCL can focus on improving its production capacity, reducing costs, and minimising oil theft and pipeline vandalism. Unfortunately, Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of our refineries have been wasteful, gulping billions of Naira without positive outcomes. Those refineries should have been sold a long time ago.

NNPCL also needs a level of commercial independence and make decisions based on business consideration without government interference or control.

To attract investors and improve its reputation, NNPCL should prioritise transparency and accountability by implementing robust corporate governance practices, regular auditing and open communication with stakeholders which include the federal government (sole shareholder, but this has to change going forward), international oil companies (IOCs), and other private sector partners.

Others are the media, host communities, labour unions such as NUPENG, downstream petroleum marketers including IPMAN, government agencies like the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and the general public who are consumers of petroleum products and beneficiaries of energy security.

A strategic direction that will also position NNPCL strongly for success and enhance its competitiveness is investing in technology to improve its operations and diversify beyond oil production, investing in petrochemicals and renewable energy solutions.

As spokesperson of the company, Andy is occupying a senior management role and he is bringing his wealth of experience on board. The policy initiatives highlighted above will help to build a favourable reputation for NNPCL and give Andy a strong footing to discharge his responsibilities and reposition the company’s unenviable current public image.

I expect him to conduct a SWOT analysis and develop a “what if”’ scenario – two strategic and analytical management tools for success.

To revamp NNPCL’s public image, a multi-faceted PR strategy is essential. Let me repeat myself again: transparency and accountability must be prioritised. The company should establish an online transparency dashboard providing real-time updates on revenue, expenditure, and contracts. This openness will help rebuild trust with the public.

NNPCL should also focus on showcasing its contributions to Nigeria’s economy in a deliberate rebranding and repositioning programme, highlighting success stories, and demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

In addition, stakeholder engagement is vital – NNPCL should foster stronger relationships with the media, civil society and local communities. Regular press briefings, open houses, and community outreach programmes can help address concerns and demonstrate the company’s willingness to listen and adapt.

Andy would do well to also include a comprehensive crisis management plan and the significant role digital communications can play in shaping public perception in his toolkit.

NNPCL new spokesperson is coming from NLNG – a leader in the global LNG industry – which has a track record of exceptional performance in operational excellence, financial strength, environmental stewardship, and cooperate social responsibility.

In a glowing testimonial, Yemi Adeyemi, NLNG’s Community Relations & Sustainable Development Manager who describes himself as Andy’s mentee, said: “I’m thrilled to share the outstanding news that my boss, longtime friend, and mentor, Andy Odeh, has been appointed Chief Corporate Communications Officer at NNPC Limited. He steps into this role with the full weight of his remarkable experience and visionary leadership.

“Andy has many sides, and he is one of the few people who could be a boss, friend, mentor, and brother – all at the same time. He will carve an entirely new path at NNPCL, drawing from all sides of his vast experience. This new role undoubtedly aligns with his talents and multi-faceted strengths.

“My mentor is gifted with creating new spaces, and as he takes on this new role, I am confident he will shape it will his creativity, integrity, and boundless energy. He should know that he is has the backing and full support of his former colleagues, and our unwavering commitment for him to succeed is total.

“I have no doubt Andy will bring new depths of strategic engagement and thinking, and meaningful story-telling to NNPCL. My colleagues and I celebrate him and look forward to the success stories of impact that he would share during his tenure at the company. Warmest congratulations and best wishes on this remarkable transition.”

Indeed, Andy Odeh is a seasoned communications expert and trailblazer. This new appointment marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career and testament to his exceptional leadership abilities and commitment to excellence.

During his tenure at NLNG, he played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s reputation, fostering stakeholder engagement, and promoting sustainability practices. Under his guidance, NLNG earned numerous accolades for its corporate social responsibility initiatives, solidifying its position as a responsible and environmentally conscious business leader.

Andy’s appointment by NNPCL is therefore a strategic move by the company to enhance its corporate communications and reputation management. With his proven track record, Andy is poised to make a significant impact, elevating NNPCL’s brand and fostering stronger stakeholder relationships.

His achievements serve as a shining example of what can be accomplished through hardwork, dedication, and commitment to excellence. His contributions to NLNG and the broader Nigerian energy sector have been invaluable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of professionals.

Andy is reliable and dependable, and he is result-oriented. Our paths crossed about 30 years ago when we worked together for an FMCG client marking the 50th anniversary of its flagship brand at the time. It was a joint effort and partnership that required a mix of public relations, experiential marketing and advertising.

While Andy was associate director, client service at DDB Casers, an advertising agency, I was head consultant of PR Dimensions, a subsidiary company of Whitewood Group. Our office premises were opposite each other in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Subsequently, he landed the NLNG job in 1998, starting off as Head, Public Relations, rising through the ranks and assuming new roles and responsibilities, and retiring from NLNG as a General Manager.

I wish Andy continued success, wisdom, and fulfilment as he takes on this exciting new challenge.

.Braimah is a public relations specialist, marketing strategist and media entrepreneur. He is the publisher/editor-in-chief of Naija Times