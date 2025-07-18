Andy Byron’s Coldplay Kiss-Cam Caught In Viral Scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron found himself at the center of a sizzling scandal after being caught on the Coldplay concert kiss-cam hugging his firm’s Chief HR Officer, Kristin Cabot, during Wednesday’s show in Boston.

The moment captured on absolute Jumbotron chaos spurred a reaction from frontman Chris Martin, who joked that it was either “an affair of just very shy”

Videos of the incident quickly went viral, amassing millions of views across TikTok and social media forums.

A viral clip shows Byron wrapping his arms possessively around Cabot, both froze once the spotlights hit, with Cabot covering her face and Byron ducking out of frame.

READ ALSO:

Beyond the personal embarrassment, the scandal has reignited past allegations of Byron’s toxic leadership.

Former employees at cybersecurity company Cybereason portrayed him as a harsh boss who “lashed out and threatened” staff holding stubbornly to performance over people. The kiss-cam moment has added fuel to that fire.

Although Astronomer has yet to issue an official statement, a rumored apology allegedly quoting Coldplay lyrics circulated but the firm later dismissed it as fake. Neither Byron nor Cabot have publicly responded to the scandal, and Byron’s wife reportedly removed the “Byron” from her social profiles as speculation mounts.