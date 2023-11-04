Andre Trindade Addresses Transfer Prospects

Andre Trindade on Friday said he hasn’t decided on his future as Liverpool considers reigniting interest in the Brazilian defensive midfielder.

The Reds initiated talks with Fluminense in August regarding a possible transfer of the 22-year-old player.

However, the negotiations were unsuccessful as it was revealed that the player had no plans of leaving during the summer, especially since his club was still participating in the Copa Libertadores.

Fluminense have subsequently reached the final, where they will take on Argentina side Boca Juniors at the Maracana Stadium in Rio on Saturday evening.

While Liverpool signed Wataru Endo from Stuttgart later in August, they are still pursuing a long-term replacement for summer departure Fabinho.

And Andre, who has also been attracting interest from Arsenal, hasn’t ruled out a move to England once the season in Brazil ends next month.

“I follow the Premier League a lot,” said Andre. “It’s a very competitive league that demands a lot from players. But today my dream is to live day by day here in Fluminense. I don’t know what will happen in the future; I have a long contract at Fluminense and I really like being here.

“It’s been 10 years already so it’s where I feel at home. I’m still young, only 22 years old, so there’s no need for me to think too far ahead. I just need to keep doing my best, try to win this trophy and then see what happens at the end of the season.”

Speaking exclusively to the Guardian, the midfielder added: “I don’t think anyone believed that Fluminense could reach the final of the Libertadores this year, but we believed we had it in us.

“In January, I had already talked to (Fluminense coach Fernando) Diniz, we practically knew we would keep the squad at least until the end of 2023, regardless of what happened, regardless of whether we advanced or not in the Libertadores. So, thank God, we are in the final.”