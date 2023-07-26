And the youths rot behind bars…

‘Shoeless Night’ is the title of a gripping and compelling story written by Oluwafemi Oloidi. Published by Omojojolo Press, Nigeria, the 187-page book captures, in amazing details, the gruesome encounter of four exuberant youths in the hands of the Nigeria Police Force in Port Harcourt. It is a truelife story garnished with no fiction, no fabrication. Written in a language that greases the pages with fluidity, comedic effects and hilarity, this outstanding literary piece overwhelms the reader with boisterous merriment of rib-cracking laughter. It contains a total of 33 chapters, the shortness of which makes it easier to connect one to the other.

With this, continuity is maintained even for slow readers and the story can be effortlessly assimilated. The journey begins from Chioma’s house where the four friends have reeled in the merry of a social party before venturing into the dark belly of the night. The seeming innocent venture eventually transforms itself into a gory adventure in the hands of the policemen who are on duty at a checkpoint and swiftly arrest them (for no offence whatsoever).

The wear and tear of the night humble the bubbling friends and toughen the policemen who make sure they (the bubbling friends) are goaded, with no known charges, straight into the gaol! Interestingly, this is not where the author begins his story from, as his first encounter with Chioma at the party actually manifests in Chapter 5 aptly titled ‘Chioma’. From that point, the real cruise into the hands of the men in black takes its excruciating toll on the victims of injustice.

The author’s interchangeable use of suspense and flashbacks generates tension and diversion in such a way that the reader is wholesomely captivated. All happenstances at the police station are a devastating drama, which in itself is laced with occasional comic reliefs as literally painted by the author. The officer-in-charge, apparently proving to be in charge, charged at his victims with venom of hate and anger splattering from his eyes: “Why do fine boys like una dey do ugly, yeye things?”

But ironically, those “yeye things” are not explained. So, the accused (or suspects) remain in perpetual ignorance of the purported offence. All the same, the word of every officer at the station, whether it makes sense or not, is law. The accused simply comply to avoid untold physical assault. So, when the officer yells, “Move!”, it simply means move and move they must into the cell. No trial, no interrogation; just suspicion, accusation and pronouncement of a guilty verdict – away from the court of law. The cell rooms are better described by the author: “Cell 0 is for hardened women criminals, known as Eve’s Den. Cell 1 is for regulars, but still moderately tough.

It’s called Christian Cell. While Cell 2 is called Heavenly Cell, Cell 3 is where they keep dark hearted criminals and the most fearful thing is that one hardly hears voices from the cell, and this shows the kind of evil happening inside. Cell 4, the final Cell known as The Paradise of Hell, has almost the same mortuary mood with (sic) cell 3, but criminals are not kept there for a long period because it’s a cell where they temporarily keep the hoodlums, before transferring them to the gallows